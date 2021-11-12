Sainsbury’s celebrates the return of big Christmas festivities

Sainsbury's is celebrating the return of a large family Christmas in a bid to make up for last year, which did not deliver the shared experience many had hoped for.

The ad, called "A Christmas to savour", by Wieden & Kennedy London starts with the words "Welcome to Christmas", as the tree lights get plugged in. The scene then freezes and viewers are taken on a flying tour of a hectic household zooming in on small details that include a variety of Sainsbury's food.

Grandpa is sitting in his chair cracking open a nut that has exploded everywhere. Children are playing with a Taste the Difference Chicken Waffle. A woman has opened a bottle of Sainsbury's Christmas Prosecco Rosé and it is spraying in the air.

After travelling through a bubble of fizz, viewers see loved ones sitting around a dinner table including Grandma with a post-it-note on her head with the name Bimini, a contestant from RuPaul's Drag Race. At the centre of the table is a Taste the Difference Maple & Marmalade Gammon.

Underneath the table, some kids are holding a Taste the Difference Salted Caramel & Chocolate Star, and one child has forgotten to freeze as he tucks into a roast potato. Then, the focus pulls onto two men at the piano before the camera pans out to show the whole room.

A dog that is mid-air lands on the floor and then the scene resumes at full speed with the loud hum of excited chatter.

The ad, created by Joseph Paul and Andy Parkman, ends with words "A Christmas to savour" and Stephen Fry's voiceover proclaiming: "It's been a long time coming, so let's make it a Christmas to savour."

Set to Etta James' At Last, the ad was directed by Ninian Doff through Pulse Films.

Radha Davies, director of brand communications and creative at Sainsbury's, said: "With so many of us unable to spend Christmas with our loved one's last year we, along with the nation, are really excited to fully celebrate Christmas once more.

"One of the true highlights of the festive season is the much-anticipated Christmas dinner. Whilst the food is important, it's also about what that meal represents, spending quality time with loved ones, catching up, and above all, having fun together.

"That's why we decided to focus on savouring every moment with this year's ad. We really hope everyone truly gets to enjoy themselves this year and can make it one to remember."

The 60-second TVC launched during Angela Black on ITV today (14 November) and will also be on Sainsbury's YouTube. The film will run in cinemas from 22 November, with a 20-second cut also airing across TV and on social.