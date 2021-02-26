Sainsbury’s changes slogan to highlight new mission

Sainsbury’s is placing concern for the environment at the centre of its market positioning by changing its slogan to "Helping everyone eat better".

The retailer announced the development to promote the news that it has signed up as principal supermarket partner of this year’s UN global summit on the environment, COP26.

"Helping everyone eat better", which the retailer described as its “new mission”, will appear in the spring and will replace current slogan "Live well for less", which was introduced in September 2011.

Sainsbury’s chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We believe that everyone wants to play their part and reduce their impact on the planet – and that we can help shoppers find simple ways to make delicious, great-value food healthier and more environmentally friendly, one plate at a time.”

The grocer stressed that offering qualify food at affordable prices would still be “key” and added the new slogan is intended to “highlight how delicious food can also be healthy, sustainable and affordable”.

"Live well for less" itself replaced "Try something new today’ after six years. Introduced by former chief executive Justin King during the UK’s stuttering recovery from the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, it had until now survived his two successors and one change of ad agency (Wieden & Kennedy replaced Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO in 2016).

Sainsbury’s said it plans to fill in staff and customers on what the new "Helping everyone eat better" mission involves over the next few months, but offered a hint by citing the health and environmental benefits of dietary change.

It cited research showing that shifting customers from a diet high in red meat, dairy and saturated fat, towards the NHS Eatwell Guide is not only healthier but also would cut greenhouse gases by about 30%. The supermarket said it has a "responsibility and a once in lifetime opportunity" to encourage this change in eating habits.

The announcement of the COP26 partnership comes eight months before the UN conference takes place in Glasgow. It had been rescheduled from 2020 to 1-12 November this year due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is jointly hosted by the UK and Italy.

Roberts added: “Tackling climate change requires transformational thinking across industry and government and a willingness to collaborate globally. We are delighted to partner with COP26 and hope that it inspires our colleagues, customers and other businesses to rally together to protect and restore our planet for future generations to come.”