Sainsbury's creates pop-up with Quality Street cocktails

Sainsbury’s is creating a Christmas pop-up with Quality Street-themed cocktails and festive workshops.

The activation during 7-8 December will have mixologists Sweet & Chilli using Sainsbury’s Chocolate or Coffee Liqueur and Taste the Difference Blackfriar Pomegranate & Rose Gin, as well as alcohol-free versions.

Sainsbury’s will also be hosting cheese plating and pairing masterclasses, where guests can taste some of the varieties the supermarket offers. In addition, visitors will be able to take their wrapping skills "to the next level" as they learn to style a free gift with foliage.

The supermarket will donate all proceeds from the experience to its charity partner The Felix Project, which redistributes surplus food to charities.

Sainsbury's Christmas ad this year shows a school-play performance of New Radicals' You Get What You Give.