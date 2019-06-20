Sainsbury's meat-free butchers: 'This is an event for everyone'



Sainsbury’s wants to engage meat-eaters by making its vegan products more accessible. Its pop-up "meat-free" butcher shop will offer cooking advice and recipes to eliminate barriers to cooking plant-based meals.

The supermarket reports that, despite a rise in popularity of vegan products, 56% of 2,000 people it polled say they have never tried a meat alternative and 36% did not know how to cook plant-based foods.

James Hamilton, a buyer for Sainsbury's, told Campaign: "We’re making sure this has an authentic look and feel – the whole idea is about making this mainstream. The products aren’t meat, but the setting is reminiscent of what we're looking to deliver.

"We want to really engage with our customers, get them to try the products, talk about them and then hopefully go on to buy the products as well."

Open from 21 June for three days, the shop will be selling 16 varieties including chorizo-style shroomdogs and veggie ribz.

Hamilton added: "Hopefully, this weekend we’ll be intriguing most people who are walking past, whether you're a vegan customer or not. This basically is an event for everyone."