Sainsbury's to open meat-free butchers

Sainsbury's is encouraging customers to try more plant-based products by opening a meat-free butcher's shop in east London.

It will feature an in-store butcher trained for plant-based cooking, who will share recipe advice and tips to encourage awareness of plant-based foods.

The experience aims to mirror that of a visit to a traditional butcher's store. Customers will choose a cut of the "best boneless bites" before the food is weighed and wrapped.

Foods on offer include Sainsbury's existing line of plant-based items, such as sweet and smoky barbecue pulled jackfruit, Cumberland "shroomdogs", veggie ribs and Moroccon "vegbabs", all sold at a discounted price. Visitors can also taste a selection of products for free.

The pop-up was launched in response to Sainsbury's seeing a 24% increase in customers searching for vegan products online and 65% year-on-year growth in sales of plant-based products. However, the supermarket said many are still daunted by the prospect of cooking with plant-based foods.

James Hamilton, a buyer for Sainsbury's, said: "Whilst we’re seeing a huge climb in sales of our plant-based foods, we know from conversations with customers that there is a sense of trepidation about cooking with them. So, our meat-free butcher's has been launched to encourage people to get up close to the products, try what they like and take home some valuable cooking advice and recipe inspiration."

The pop-up is taking place during 21-23 June in Bethnal Green, London, during Meat Free Week, which runs from 17 to 23 June. Hope and Glory PR is delivering the activation.