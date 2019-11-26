Sainsbury's opens Christmas restaurant for dogs

Sainsbury’s is launching a festive restaurant where dog owners can enjoy a meal alongside their pets.

"Santa paws dinner" will run for three days from 13 December in London and visiting pooches will get a Sainsbury’s Festive Dinner for Dogs, with flavour options including a mixture of turkey, carrots and sage, or chicken, duck and turkey.

For dessert, the dogs will be served Sainsbury’s Mince Pies for Dogs, which contain a combination of cereals, yoghurt and dried fruit.

Humans, meanwhile, will get Sainsbury’s Christmas sandwiches and a glass of fizz.

There will also be a photo area where people can choose matching Christmas jumpers and have a picture taken.

Customers without a pet can attend a session on 14 December, where Sainsbury’s will provide the canine companions.

Sainsbury’s will be donating all proceeds from the pop-up to its charity partner, Guide Dogs UK.

Sanj Kaushal, pet product developer at Sainsbury's, said: "While the nation tucks into a delicious Christmas lunch each year, our beloved dogs are often stuck with their everyday dinners.

"With such a large proportion of our customers having pets, the happiness of the four-legged animals are as important to us as their humans. So, this year, we want to offer a ‘silver service’ Christmas dinner experience for our customers’ canine friends and get them involved in the festivities."

Hope & Glory is working alongside Fisher Productions to deliver the project.