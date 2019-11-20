Fayola Douglas
Sainsbury's opens 'giving store' to collect food and gift donations

Family-friendly activation aims to teach children about helping others.

Sainsbury's: activation will feature interactive donation containers
Sainsbury’s is opening a store where visitors will shop for others rather than themselves.

The "Giving store", in London's Covent Garden, will stock priority items as advised by local food banks that can be donated to people in need.

Parents are being urged to bring children to the family-friendly experience. The "Dickensian-style" store, open for four days from 5 December, has a snow-filled forest, interactive donation containers and special characters that will take kids through the process of creating a Christmas dinner.

Adults will need to pay £5 to enter the store and will recieve tokens that can be used against the items on sale. Entry for children is free.

Judith Batchelar, director of Sainsbury’s brand, said: "If every person doing their Christmas shopping this December donated one extra item, be that a can of soup or a roll-on deodorant, over 50 million products could be donated to those in need this festive season.

"We want to do what we can to encourage shoppers to donate food and toys, and do so in a way that teaches children the importance of helping others, particularly around the festive season."

