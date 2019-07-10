Sainsbury's promotes Mark Given to CMO as it absorbs Argos marketing function

Sainsbury's has promoted Mark Given to chief marketing officer as part of a move to integrate the functions of Sainsbury's supermarket with Sainsbury's Argos, the non-grocery part of the business.

The move means that Sainsbury's Argos marketing director Gary Kibble will leave two years after he joined from Mothercare.

Given joined Sainsbury's in 2013 as head of brand communications from O2, where he was head of sponsorship. He was promoted to director of marketing planning and propositions in 2015, and marketing director in February 2017, when Sarah Warby left the business.

Sainsbury's acquired Home Retail Group, which owned Argos and Habitat, in 2016.

A spokesman said: "Sainsbury’s acquired Argos almost three years ago and had always planned to integrate the businesses more fully over time so that we can provide a seamless customer offer across Sainsbury’s and Argos, in stores and online. Bringing together the two marketing functions is the natural next step as we bring the businesses and brands closer together."

Since becoming marketing director, Given has led the transition of ad agency from Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to Wieden & Kennedy (although the appointment was made under Warby), and he was integral to the acquisition of the Nectar scheme, in which Sainsbury's has always been the leading participant.

Kibble, meanwhile, has been responsible for creating the Argos "you're good to go" brand promise, has helped to double consumer awareness of the relationship between Sainsbury's and Argos, and has re-positioned the Argos homeware offer, driving double digit increases in perceptions of style and quality.