Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sainsbury's renames store to 'Signsbury's' in support of deaf shoppers and staff

Bath superstore will bear new name this weekend.

Sainsbury's has renamed one of its stores "Signsbury's" to support the hard-of-hearing as part of its 150 Days of Community initiative.

Staff at the Bath superstore have been trained on how to use key words and phrases in British Sign Language by local school I Can Sign, with support from deaf employee Sam Book and Oscar-winning actor Rachel Shenton, who signed her 2018 acceptance speech. More than 100 Sainsbury's staff have received sign-language lessons.

From today until Sunday (18-21 July), the store will bear the new name and be decked out with visual guides and smart technology, including dynamic video screens to help customers sign with Sainsbury's colleagues for words such as "milk", "trolley" and "bananas". Children can learn to sign to receive a free fruit snack.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's has shared a video demonstrating how to sign with staff across the UK.

The initiative was devised by Gravity Road and executed in conjunction with PR agency Hope & Glory and media agency PHD.

Sainsbury's 150 Days of Community scheme launched as part of the supermarket's 150th birthday celebrations. When store manager Paul Robertson and his team, which includes Book, heard about the initiative, they suggested making the Bath store deaf-friendly.

Robertson said: "We have many hard-of-hearing customers in Bath and always want to make their experience as brilliant as possible, and we hope Signsbury’s will help better their time in store even more."

Tim Fallowfield, Sainsbury's company secretary and corporate services director, added: "We’re really excited to be launching this 'Signsbury’s' initiative at our store in Bath. We want to be the most inclusive retailer where people love to work and shop, and it’s really important to us that we support both customers and colleagues with hearing difficulties to feel as comfortable as possible in our stores wherever we can."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

Added 37 hours ago
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019
Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Why Trainline's latest ad is just the ticket

Promoted

July 16, 2019
2019's best TV planning so far...

2019's best TV planning so far...

Promoted

July 16, 2019