Sainsbury's Tu helps women find the right bra with London pop-up

Tu, the Sainsbury’s clothing brand, is creating an underwear pop-up to help women find the right bra after its research found that many do not enjoy bra shopping and are too embarrassed to ask for help.

The "Tu boob pop up" runs in London during 7-10 February and will host a series of events including drawing workshops and discussions.

The activation will allow visitors to have a bra fitting to find the most suitable for them. Tu is aiming to encourage people to "leave feeling great about themselves and their bodies".

There will be sessions that people can book into, including a 90-minute life-drawing class with artist Alexandria Coe. She will teach guests about her simplistic drawing techniques.

Author, broadcaster and podcast host Emma Gannon and radio presenter Lliana Bird will also be hosting a live recording of the Get It Off Your Breasts podcast.

The campaign was created by Portas and is being delivered by The Communications Store.