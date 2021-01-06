Jessica Goodfellow
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

CMO role will be filled by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.

Stephanie Buscemi: has been CMO for two-and-a-half years
Stephanie Buscemi: has been CMO for two-and-a-half years

Salesforce chief marketing officer Stephanie Buscemi is exiting after nearly seven years with the cloud-based software company. Buscemi, who has been CMO for two-and-a-half years, announced her departure on Twitter on Tuesday (January 5) to start "the next phase of my journey".



She will be replaced by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.



Buscemi first joined Salesforce in 2014 as SVP of marketing for the company’s Analytics Cloud. She was promoted rapidly to COO of Analytics Cloud, and then EVP of product and solutions marketing. She took up the CMO role in 2018, leading a global team of 1,700 marketers, and was last year named as one of the world's '50 Most Influential CMOs' by Forbes. Prior to joining Salesforce, Buscemi was CMO of IHS Markit and SVP of marketing at SAP. Where Buscemi has a purely marketing background, her replacement Franklin will bring a "combination of technical expertise and creativity to the CMO role", according to Salesforce. Franklin has led the company’s developer initiatives since joining 13 years ago. She also oversees learning platform Trailhead, a free resource for aspiring workers to learn Salesforce. She has a background in chemical engineering and software development.

A version of this article originally appeared on Campaign Asia

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Added 8 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you turn to find new stuff?

Where do you turn to find new stuff?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020