Samsung appoints Leo Burnett to global Visual Display account

Leo Burnett: created Samsung's 'Ostrich' ad

The Publicis Groupe agency has been hired following a competitive pitch, with a remit including global brand positioning, integrated communications strategy and creative. Its first work will roll out in early 2019.

It will work alongside Publicis Media network Starcom – Samsung’s global media agency of record – and is being touted as another triumph for the group’s "The Power of One" positioning.

The account will be run out of Leo Burnett's Chicago office.

Songha Ji, the brand’s vice president of Visual Display, said: "Samsung Electronics has been working with Publicis Groupe agencies for more than a decade and we are thrilled to grow our successful partnership.

"Publicis Groupe’s creative track record and expansive geographic reach are key to our success as we create work that is globally relevant for the Visual Display business."

Leo Burnett became the first Publicis agency to join Samsung’s agency roster in 2004. Previous campaigns include Lions-winning "Ostrich" for the brand’s Galaxy S8 smartphone and "Anthem", launched during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Mark Tutssel, Leo Burnett Worldwide’s executive chairman and chief creative officer, added: "We live in a golden age of content in which the screen reigns supreme. It’s a great honour and tremendous privilege to partner with a team that has the vision and ambition to lead the visual display category, and to create real human value in the process."