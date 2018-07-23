Alex Brownsell
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung appoints Leo Burnett to global Visual Display account

Samsung has appointed Leo Burnett as lead agency for its global Visual Display business, starting with a brief to create work for the Korean tech brand's QLED TVs.

Leo Burnett: created Samsung's 'Ostrich' ad
Leo Burnett: created Samsung's 'Ostrich' ad

The Publicis Groupe agency has been hired following a competitive pitch, with a remit including global brand positioning, integrated communications strategy and creative. Its first work will roll out in early 2019.

It will work alongside Publicis Media network Starcom – Samsung’s global media agency of record – and is being touted as another triumph for the group’s "The Power of One" positioning.

The account will be run out of Leo Burnett's Chicago office.

Songha Ji, the brand’s vice president of Visual Display, said: "Samsung Electronics has been working with Publicis Groupe agencies for more than a decade and we are thrilled to grow our successful partnership.

"Publicis Groupe’s creative track record and expansive geographic reach are key to our success as we create work that is globally relevant for the Visual Display business."

Leo Burnett became the first Publicis agency to join Samsung’s agency roster in 2004. Previous campaigns include Lions-winning "Ostrich" for the brand’s Galaxy S8 smartphone and "Anthem", launched during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Mark Tutssel, Leo Burnett Worldwide’s executive chairman and chief creative officer, added: "We live in a golden age of content in which the screen reigns supreme. It’s a great honour and tremendous privilege to partner with a team that has the vision and ambition to lead the visual display category, and to create real human value in the process."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH