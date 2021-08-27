Fayola Douglas
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung backs foldable smartphones launch with Yungblud concert

Staging of the performance designed to reflect look and capabilities of devices.

Samsung: Yungblud (pictured) performed outside Samsung KX
Singer-songwriter Yungblud performed an intimate, open-air concert outside Samsung KX in London's King's Cross yesterday (26 August) inspired by its new foldable smartphones.

Yungblud was joined on stage by the London Community Gospel Choir and digital artist Aries Moross to perform the single Mars. The performance brought together three art forms, replicating the multi-window capabilities of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, which allows three different apps to be open at the same time and run simultaneously on the device's main screen. Hosted on a six-metre rotating stage, the show was also designed to reflect the look of the phone and its folding form.

Delivered by Mother and Taylor Herring, the “3Fold gig” was staged by Samsung UK on the eve of the launch of its new folding smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. It was attended by 1,000 fans who had won tickets to the event.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones were made available for pre-order on 11 August prior to their launch today (27 August). The devices' launch is also being supported by a TV, digital, out-of-home, cinema and social campaign.

Sharon Hegarty, marketing director of Samsung UK, said: “We've gone pretty mainstream with this campaign, it's one of our biggest campaigns to really make our Galaxy series famous.

“The strategy initially is about defining the foldable category – so, bringing the form factor to life, making foldables mainstream, and then with the two different products breaking off to the relevant audiences. Form factor is becoming more and more important and we wanted to add something else to our portfolio. When you go in-store you see flat phones; now we want to bring into the conversation, ‘do you want a flat phone or do you want to fold?’. So it's about defining that new category, driving that new market."

