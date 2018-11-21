Samsung calls UK ad pitch for new brand brief

Samsung: BBH campaign promotes upgrade programme

Samsung is seeking an ad agency to work on a brand brief in the UK.

The tech company has had meetings with several shops over the past month in a process that is being overseen by Oystercatchers.

It is a new brief, so there is no incumbent. Campaign understands that Samsung wants to come up with more ways of targeting audiences in the UK.

This week, Samsung launched an ad by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London showing an empty hand that looks as if it's holding a phone to promote the brand’s upgrade programme.

Earlier this year, Samsung created an above-the-line campaign with a blackout of screens to promote its QLED technology.

A spokesman for Samsung confirmed the review.