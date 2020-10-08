Samsung calls upon Max Whitlock to front its fresh laundry-inspired perfume

Samsung has called upon Olympic gymnast Max Whitlock to front a unisex perfume created to launch its latest washing machine.

Whitlock stars in a series of spoof ads for the fragrance that captures the "very essence of fresh laundry".

The spot, created by Taylor Herring, is described as paying homage to Brad Pitt's ads for Chanel No 5 and sees Whitlock ponder the mysteries of life and laundry as he demonstrates his pommel horse moves on top of a washine machine. The Olympian engages in some industry clichés by seductively running his hand over the edge of a washing machine and spraying himself with perfume.

Perfumer Sarah McCartney created the scent, and the bottle for the "Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition" fragrance is an exact replica of the new EcobubbleTM machine.

The perfume is available for free to customers who purchase a machine from Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross. A select number of bottles of the new scent will also be made available to win via Samsung's social channels.

The film was created by Peter Mountstevens and directed by Steven Vinacour. Alongside the hero spot, the campaign includes digital, out of home and PR assets. The hero spot will premiere on Piccadilly Lights.

The idea came after Samsung polled 2,000 UK adults on their favourite scents. The results positioned fresh laundry at the top of the pile, followed by clean bedsheets, cakes baking in the oven, the seaside air and freshly cut grass.

Ruth Story, head of marketing digital appliances at Samsung Electronics UK, said: "The UK has officially spoken; our favourite smell is fresh and clean laundry and we're thrilled to be celebrating the launch of the Samsung EcobubbleTM with our very own bespoke perfume.

"The Samsung EcobubbleTM washing machine has been designed to incorporate some our most advanced technology which will help us all wash more economically whilst still getting a great wash performance."

In 2017, Samsung ran an ad for its QuickDrive washing machine during Gogglebox consisting of an unbroken three-minute shot of a washing machine going round.