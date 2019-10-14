Samsung celebrates world of Twitter with event series

A new event series hosted by Alex Zane will discuss Twitter threads with some of the biggest names in sport, culture and comedy.

Samsung KX Presents: Thread Talks comprises six "in conversation" events that take place at the tech giant’s new experience space in Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross.

Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase KX, said: "Our new event space allows us to open our customers up to a world of digital culture and immersive experiences, so Thread Talks is a welcome addition to our extensive calendar of events."

Each hour-long, free event will feature a celebrity performing a live reading of their favourite spats and chats from Twitter.

Taylor Herring devised the series, curated the speakers and brokered the partnership between Samsung and Twitter. St Mark's Studios is producing each talk and creating promotional video and branded assets.

The series launched on 10 October with journalist, screenwriter and author Caitlin Moran.

She said before the event: "Twitter is the whole world in one place and I intend to lead you towards the best bits, like a social media sommelier."



Other speakers include radio and TV host Roman Kemp and sports journalist and radio host Colin Murray.

David Wilding, director of planning at Twitter UK, said: "We are seeing more and more people – as well as brands – embracing threads as a creative way to express themselves and tell their stories on Twitter. It's fantastic that some of these amazing conversations will be brought to life through the Thread Talks series."

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek