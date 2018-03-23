Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung creates colourful interactive exhibition in Dublin

Samsung has created an interactive art gallery with features that showcase its latest smartphone model, the Galaxy S9.

The Studio 9 exhibition, created by Guns or Knives and Catapult, has a "Glow room" where guests can take low-light pictures while walking through a room of multi-coloured orbs.

The "Long jump" area is designed to promote the super-slow-motion function of the phone’s camera. People can jump up and strike a pose in the colourful area and watch the replay 40 times slower.

"Blown away" is designed by London-based Irish illustrator Claudine O’Sullivan and uses vivid colour to "blow you away". This is to show off the quality of the screen.

"Sound blaster" allows people to "watch sound come alive right before your eyes". Finally "Your emoji" gives visitors a chance to create their own emoji and play with their personal avatar.

The activation runs from 22 to 24 March in Dublin.

Adam Crane, executive creative director at Guns or Knives, said: "Samsung is constantly looking for ways to enable its consumers to defy their own limitations in search of new and exciting experiences. With a phone that’s better at creating content than ever before and a population creating more content than ever, there could only be one answer. Give people the best place to create content.

"We know that millennials seek experiences based on how ‘instagrammable’ they are, so to enter Studio 9 is to experience a space in which there’s a photo opportunity around every corner."

