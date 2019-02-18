Samsung debuts experiential retail concept ahead of pop-up tour

Samsung is opening three experience stores in the US in Los Angeles, Long Island and Houston, offering visitors the chance to test Samsung technology and products first hand.

Guests will be able to learn more about and buy the brand's latest products, including Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables, TVs and SmartThings devices. The stores will also feature in-person demonstrations and a walk-in clinic for mobile repairs and customer support.

The latest technology will also be showcased, such as 4D virtual reality, alongside an immersive 4K gaming lounge, where visitors can preview Samsung’s latest 8K TVs and create augmented-reality emojis.

Samsung is also staging a pop-up tour in the US in March. The stores will open on 20 February.