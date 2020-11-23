Omar Oakes
Samsung deepens Publicis relationship in UK as Digitas wins CRM

Incumbent Wunderman Thompson repitched after Samsung called a review earlier this year.

Samsung: called review earlier this year (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Samsung Electronics America)
Samsung has awarded its UK customer relationship management account to Digitas after a competitive pitch, ending a three-year relationship with Wunderman Thompson.

Digitas won the business as part of a combined pitch alongside Starcom and Bartle Bogle Hegarty under a One Publicis Team Samsung banner. Wunderman Thompson repitched after Samsung called a review earlier this year.

Digitas will take over the Korean electronics giant's UK CRM business from 1 December. Samsung had been working with WPP’s Wunderman (now Wunderman Thompson) since 2017.

A source close to the review indicated that Digitas was in “pole position” to win the business, given that Starcom has handled Samsung’s global media planning and buying since 2007. Digitas was able to offer a “data-led approach to integrated paid media and CRM” and leverage data and insight from years of Starcom handling Samsung’s media business.

Publicis Groupe has set up a dedicated One Publicis Team Samsung team that sits as a separate entity within its Publicis Media’s London White City office.

Wunderman Thompson made it through the final round of the pitching process, which was run directly by Samsung. 

Neither Digitas nor Wunderman Thompson would comment on this story. Samsung acknowledged a request for comment from Campaign but was unable to respond before publication.

