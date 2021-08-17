Samsung enlists dancing penguins for catchy manifesto 'I'm open to that'

Dancing penguins, a polar bear that inexplicably seems to morph into a grizzly bear and a catchy, singalong musical-style tune herald Samsung’s manifesto film "I’m open to that".

The new brand philosophy – namely that "Life opens up with Galaxy" – is communicated joyfully in this new spot by Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam that premiered at the Samsung Unpacked event earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Wieden & Kennedy said: “The aim was to bring the new brand philosophy to life. To show that it’s more than a campaign line. It’s a state of mind. A mantra or an affirmation of all the awesome things that can happen to us, if we just expand our minds, brains, hearts and ears to all that surrounds us.

“It’s a celebration of the infinite possibilities that present themselves to us when we let our pioneering spirit take the wheel and floor it. And what better way to celebrate all that life has to offer than with a song and dance.”

The ad, directed by Gustavo Moraes and Marco Laver through Iconoclast, comes as the South Korean phone giant unveiled its latest generation of folding phones – the flexible-screened Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

In a shake-up for its smartphone portfolio, the company has reduced its starting prices to make the foldable devices more accessible, with corporate vice-president for the UK and Ireland Conor Pierce stating the aim was to take the devices mainstream for the first time.

Samsung introduced its first foldable in 2019, adding another in 2020, but both ranges had been regarded as ultra-premium.