Kim Benjamin
Added 53 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung gives iconic sculptures domestic makeover

Reinterpreted sculptures include Michelangelo's David and Rodin's The Thinker.

The "Modern Masterpieces" campaign showcases Samsung's home appliances by reinterpreting famous statues and placing them around London landmarks this week.

Michelangelo’s David has been recreated wearing briefs, with a shirt flung over his back, as he takes charge of the weekly wash while Rodin’s The Thinker poses, deep in contemplation, at a washing machine.

The activation, devised by PR agency Taylor Herring, aims to showcase Samsung’s commitment to creating quality, long-lasting home appliances while shining a spotlight on its most evolved washing machine, the QuickDrive.

"Domestic David" and "The Clean Thinker" will be installed at high-footfall locations around the capital, including King's Cross, Russell Square and Battersea Park as part of a campaign that will run across out-of-home, press, digital, mobile and social media. 

The creative will launch via a full screen takeover at Piccadilly Circus in central London.

