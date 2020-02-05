Samsung hires Virgin Media's Sharon Hegarty as mobile marketing director

Samsung UK and Ireland has appointed Sharon Hegarty as IT and mobile marketing director.

Hegarty joins from Virgin Media, where she was director, marketing and brand. She joined the company in 2018 from Sky, where she had spent almost six years, the final four as marketing director. She has also worked at Sega, TalkTalk and Three.

In her new role, Hegarty will be tasked with driving forward Samsung’s strategic approach to launch campaigns, 5G and loyalty programmes.

Conor Pierce, corporate vice president at Samsung UK and Ireland, said: "Sharon brings a wealth of experience and expertise, which will ensure she is perfectly placed to drive forward Samsung’s marketing approach in 2020 and beyond. I look forward to working ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with her as we continue this incredible journey of growth."

Calling Samsung "an amazing company and leading brand", Hegarty added: "The opportunity to be part of shaping the future ambition and growth for the business with such a fantastic team of talent is one I’m truly excited about."