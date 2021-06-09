Samsung hosts immersive 'referee challenge' experience ahead of Euro 2020

Samsung KX, the electronics brand's flagship brand experience space in London's King's Cross, is hosting a referee challenge ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, which kicks off this week.

In the immersive gaming experience, football fans are given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a referee and have their say on video assistant referee (VAR) decisions.

Participants are able to review a number of simulated contentious VAR decisions, including handballs, offsides, penalties, dives and fouls. They can then log their decision on the touch screen provided.

The pop-up experience is located outside Samsung KX in Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, and was unveiled by former Fifa referee Dermot Gallagher.

The dome-shaped experience uses Samsung’s NEO QLED 8K TV range designed to provide an ultra-detailed 8K viewing experience.

The campaign has been launched following research by Samsung KX that revealed 85% of football fans are baffled by the modern rules of football games, with the regulations governing offside, handball and VAR causing the most confusion.

Samsung KX has also created a content series entitled “The rules of football” presented by ex-England footballer Karen Carney, which aims to demystify the rules of the game. It is shot in 8K using the Samsung Galaxy S21 mobile device.

Tanya Weller, director of Samsung Showcase KX, said the VAR Challenge is “the perfect opportunity for football lovers to step up to the plate and show just how much they know about the game”.

Taylor Herring devised and executed the campaign, St Mark’s Studios produced the content and PLB Group designed and constructed the installation.