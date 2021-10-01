Samsung launch Hall of 'folding' mirrors inspired by flip phone range

Samsung UK has launched an interactive maze for customers to learn about their new foldable phones – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3.

Developed by Taylor Herring, customers will enter the maze and decide whether to "fold" or "flip" at the entrance, with their choice deciding their experience.

Those who choose "fold" will be able to experience the multi-tasking capabilities of the Fold3, which can run three apps simultaneously. Visitors will be able to make their own audio-visual display, as well as experience the hall of "folding" mirrors and immersive infinity head box.

Those who choose "flip" can take advantage the Flip3’s “Selfie flex mode”, which provides different backdrops to create the visitors’ “perfect” selfie, in this case the set builds will be physical.

The maze will tour the UK, with it being made available between 29 September and 3 October at Westfield Stratford, White City (9-17 October), and in Manchester's Trafford Centre (23-31 October).

Alex Conaway, head of brand marketing at Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, said: “This unique new experience will allow the public to get a hands-on experience with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 in a completely new way. We wanted to create a bespoke retail space that brings to life our new foldable devices in a series of interactive and immersive experiences.”

Last month, Samsung celebrated the new arrival of its foldable phones with an exclusive concert from Brit-nominee Yungblud.