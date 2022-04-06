Samsung, Netflix and EE win at the Campaign Experience Awards

Netflix came out on top at the Campaign Experience Awards with wins in five categories. It won Exhibition Experience for "The Queen and The Crown" in which Media.Monks B.V created a virtual exhibition of costumes from the shows The Queen's Gambit and The Crown.

The streaming brand's "Money Heist: The Biggest Fan" experience, by Amplify was an interactive-led activation to search for the show's biggest fan. The multi-platform campaign culminated in a gameshow-meets-escape room filmed IRL experience and a globally broadcast talk show. It won a total of four golds for Global Brand Activation, The Game Changer, Production Experience and Creative Event of the Year.

Amplify also received gold for Collaboration with "Lady Gaga celebrates Love For Sale by Westfield", a hybrid music performance that immersed the audience in the world of jazz and Gaga.

Samsung's "Project Plant Samsung UK", which focused on small space growing by Exposure, won gold for Brand Experience B2C and its "Life Unstoppable: House of Surprises" by Smyle won gold for Brand Experience B2B. Set in the home of the "Unstoppables" the interactive experience was a chance for Samsung to unveil its latest products.

Gold for Venue Team was won by Stellar for its The Samsung KX team who embraced change through the pandemic and deliver a multitude of physical and virtual events.

Hyperactive won three golds for "BBL CLUB" in the categories Debut Event, Digital Experience and Virtual Experience B2C. Billed as the world's first digital immersive rave experience, "BBL CLUB" connected dance fans remotely and gave them a chance to rave during lockdown restrictions.

Virtual Experience B2B gold winner was Swamp Motel "Enter Net Zero" for Deloitte UK. The 40-minute experience required users to grapple with the challenges an investor faced with a decarbonised economy.

Gold for Food Experience and Socially Distanced Experience went to Audience for Virgin Media's "The World's-First Culinary Experience Using 4K Holographic Telepresence Technology". Brought to life with the Two Hearts Pizzeria, it created two halves of a restaurant, one located in London and the other in Edinburgh. Diners in both locations could be reunited post-lockdown and enjoy a meal 'together" through holographic technology powered by Virgin Media's fast broadband.

Experiences for Good was won by Media.Monks "#FreeToBePride 2021", a global rallying cry that kicked off TikTok's long-term commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

"EE x Beatport Present: Parallel" by Cake (Havas), which had DJs performing simultaneous live sets to an audience, back-to-back over the 5G network, won gold for Integrated Marketing Campaign. Outstanding Creative Idea gold winner was the "Desperados Rave to Save" dance-powered fundraising app by We Are Pi.

In the new category, Best Sustainable Event/Brand Experience Discarded Spirits Co "The World's Most Rubbish Bar" by Space won gold. The immersive bar experience served cocktails made from ingredients repurposed from local businesses.

Asics "Upliftford" by The Park, Pitch Marketing Group and Agit8 Media won gold for Outdoor Experience. After identifying Retford in Nottinghamshire was the UK town with the lowest mood nationwide a mile and a half of roads in the town were transformed into a movement-inspiring gym.

Music Experience gold went to M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment for its "Heineken F1 Music Platform" which consisted of four live electronic dance music events at Heineken title races.

Kru Live team's pandemic strategy focused on "fewer, bigger, better" gained them gold recognition as Staffing Agency.

After expanding its client roster by 50%, exploring global opportunities and continuing to push the boundaries in regard to sustainability and staff wellbeing Bearded Kitten is this year's Creative Experience Agency gold winner.

Bearded Kitten also won gold for Event Team after landing a number of new accounts and growing its business through launching two new departments: Bearded Kitten Immersive and Bearded Kitten Interiors.

More details on all the winners can be found at campaignexperienceawards.com.