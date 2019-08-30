Samsung offers glimpse of tomorrow's world

PR agency Taylor Herring has helped to launch a report by Samsung that predicts a future of commuting on aquatic superhighways, drone-style air taxis and high-street insect-burger takeaways.

The research was commissioned to mark the launch of Samsung KX, a new experience space in Coal Drops Yard, London that enables visitors to discover the latest in culture and innovation.

Guests can enjoy new concepts such as the Digital Cockpit connected "car" and Screenmax, the world’s first 10-metre-wide vertically curved Samsung LED screen.

The report’s predictions for the next 50 years suggest the way we travel, eat, work and live will have changed immeasurably. Other findings include rocket travel in space that will get us from London to New York in 40 minutes, Quidditch-style aerial sport matches and "earthscrapers", an inverted skyscraper burrowed many storeys underground that is able to withstand earthquakes.

Sam Corry, associate director at Taylor Herring, said: "Samsung KX celebrates 50 years of innovation and creativity, and thus this was the perfect opportunity to look at what the next 50 years might be like.

"We devised a creative that would bring to life the future of technology in a newsworthy and entertaining way by working with Britain’s leading academics to develop and author a groundbreaking report into what life will look like by 2069."

Jacqueline de Rojas, president of TechUK and co-chair at the Institute of Coding, co-authored the report. She said: "The next 50 years will bring the largest technological changes and innovations we have ever seen. The digital revolution, just as the Industrial Revolution did 250 years ago, is challenging all our assumptions about how we shall lead our future lives."

A public survey of 2,000 British adults was also conducted to see which of the experts' predictions they would like to see the most. It revealed that entirely self-cleaning homes, body implants monitoring our health and super-speed air travel are the top advancements the nation would like to see happen by 2069.

"As a brand, we’re not just about making products that embrace the future – we want to help prepare people to navigate the future with confidence," Tanya Weller, director of Samsung KX, said.

A version of this story first appeared on PRWeek