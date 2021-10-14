Samsung opens urban-farm-to-table pizzeria

Samsung has opened an urban-farm-to-table pizzeria that highlights how its connected technology can help people grow plants in small spaces.

Powered by Samsung-connected technology and supported by sustainable pizza partners, Purezza, and social enterprise GreenLab, "Project Plant" promotes Samsung's roots in connectivity and tech and the role it can play in supporting small-space growing.

The pop-up showcases the range of opportunities in urban farming. Guests will be able to experience a functioning urban farm and consider how small changes in their day-to-day choices can have a wider impact.

Open for three days from today (15 October), the dining experience will be hosted at The Film Shed in Dalston.

Visitors will enter a series of immersive domes filled with crops of mushrooms, tomatoes, basil and rocket. They will be able to create a personalised plant-based pizza by selecting their preferred combination of ingredients. Purezza will then cook the dishes on site.

As guests move through the space, they can interact in different ways with the crops being grown inside the geodesic domes, including listening to the sound of growing tomatoes, misting mushrooms and regulating the irrigation of two-metre towers full of salad greens.

All the interactions are powered by connected technology.

There will also be the opportunity to engage with the project online and learn about connected technology and small-space cultivation.

Amy Campbell, director of corporate marketing, Samsung UK and Ireland, said: "We are encouraged to see that so many people are already growing their own produce, and that connected technology is viewed as an integral part of shaping the future of our homes and cities.

"Through 'Project plant', we hope to further inspire our customers and demonstrate how connected technology can help power small-space growing."

Exposure worked on the end-to-end creation and production of the experience, which supports Samsung's #DoWhatYouCant brand purpose "encouraging people to defy barriers, to get (and stay) curious and to do what they didn't think was possible".

Media was handled by Starcom, social media and community management by Rapp, and Group9 was the media partner.

Maneeze Chowdhury, chief executive of Exposure (UK), said: "Since its inception, 'Project plant' has grown organically into an exciting creative experience, which opens its doors this weekend.

"We've created a cultural talking point with the UK's first urban-farm-to-table pizzeria, with the project aimed at raising awareness of small-space growing and the role of technology.

"We've been partners with Samsung for a number of years to bring to life the brand ethos of #DoWhatYouCant, and 'Project plant' does just that."