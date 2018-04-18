Simon Gwynn
Samsung project helps people with autism run a restaurant independently

Samsung Italy is aiming to support inclusive employment with the creation of PizzAut, a concept restaurant designed to provide a working environment suited to people with autism.

Created by FCB Milan, the idea brought together engineers, UX designers, psychotherapists and language experts to address the challenges that prevent people from autism entering the workforce. They developed an app, PizzAutapp, which simplifies the ordering process, from beginning to payment, and communicates with the kitchen.

According to the UK’s National Autistic Society, there are around 700,000 people in the UK on the autism spectrum. But only 32% of autistic adults are in any kind of paid work, with just half of those in full time work.

PizzAut was inspired by the fact that many autistic people have plenty of aptitude at work skills – such as making pizza. But the demands of the workplace, in terms of things like communication, can make it difficult for them to start or progress in a career.

The copywriter was Christian Leoni and the art director Mattia Errico. It was directed by Davide Agosta through DEA Production.

