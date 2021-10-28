Samsung redefines health with wellness gym pop-up

Samsung is aiming to redefine health with a wellness gym pop-up. The brand enlisted mental health advocate and broadcaster Katie Piper to launch the gym, which is "designed for life not just working out".

The experience, delivered by Ketchum, was created following research commissioned by Samsung that found 83% of people agreed that the gym can be an intimidating experience, with 50% worried others would judge them.

Working to help counter this emerging trend of "gym-timidation" the "Galaxy life gym" will host uplifting, mood-boosting experiences enabling visitors to manage their health and wellness on their own terms. Each guest will use a Samsung Galaxy Watch4, which will monitor their heart rate and identify calories burned.

Visitors will journey through four zones that aim to target different aspects of their health. In the "Weight(less) zone" guests will relax with a series of mindful activities, focusing on the importance of looking after mental health as well as physical health.

The "Joy room" is a colourful, uplifting space designed to elevate people's heart rate while incorporating fun. In the "Groove room", guests will take part in an upbeat dance session masterclass hosted by a drag queen. Lastly, at the "Burger bar" there will be a selection of food, including multi-coloured burgers, salads and smoothies.

The pop-up will be open from 9am to 6pm on 30 and 31 October on London's Greek Street, followed by 5 and 6 November in Manchester at Manchester Hall. Each day will offer six bookable sessions. Piper will be working with Samsung to host a select number of sessions at the London pop-up.

Chris Gough, head of marketing, mobile for Samsung UK, said: "During the pandemic, we have seen an increase in people wanting to have greater control and insight into their physical and mental health.

"The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is an holistic health experience on your wrist. From Stress Scores to Group Challenge features, it supports you in achieving your wellness goals, big or small."