Samsung sets off on Galaxy S10 experience tour

Samsung is staging a tour focusing on technology, art and fitness to promote the launch of its Galaxy S10 devices.

The Samsung Experience Tour, which the brand calls a "tribute to fans nationwide", is calling at cities across the US and features murals from local artists, the chance to try out the latest products and studios where visitors can test their photogaphic and gaming skills.

The brand is promoting health and fitness with a dedicated space where visitors can test the new Galaxy Watch Active smart watches, designed to manage physical and mental well-being. Health experts are offering mindfulness classes while the Art of Fitness interactive zones give visitors the chance to create custom works of art based on their biometric readings, using the Galaxy Watch Active.

Visitors are able to test and purchase new mobile devices, learn how to set up a connected home with SmartThings, get product support and connect with other Galaxy fans in their community.

The activation is being managed by agency We're Magnetic. The tour began in New York last weekend and will return to the city from 15 to 29 March. The experience is running at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, until 17 March. It will then go to Miami in April and Los Angeles in May. There are plans to extend the tour to Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicaco, Indianapolis and San Francisco.