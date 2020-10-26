Samsung showcases its tech to create a Halloween-themed house

Samsung has taken over an old cottage for its Halloween festivities to show people how they could do the same at home this year.

The 300-year-old house in Hertfordshire has been rigged with devices to control the lights, sound effects and music, through the SmartThings app.

Samsung is also making use of projection mapping, an animatronic skeleton, the Empire dance troupe and illuminated pumpkins to give the house a Halloween makeover.

The house will feature in a video that will run across Samsung's social channels, as well as being screened at its flagship retail space Samsung KX in London. While at the shop, visitors can take part in a Halloween-themed augmented-reality treasure hunt.

Samsung has also created a series of online masterclasses on how to use the SmartThings technology and how to recreate the effects on the house at home.

Kyle Brown, head of connected living solutions at Samsung UK, said: "We wanted to showcase how SmartThings technology works in a fun and interactive way. The Halloween House display demonstrates the simple capabilities on a mass scale and our 'how to' guides show how people can replicate some of these effects at home.

"SmartThings allows you to control the tech in your home with a touch of a button and is compatible with a wide range of connected devices. Check out our video guides on how to use SmartThings to get your home Halloween ready, from lighting up pumpkins to activating smoke machines and keeping an eye out for trick or treaters."

Taylor Herring is delivering the project.