Samsung tackles TikTok dance trends with Diversity’s Perri Kiely

Samsung has enlisted Diversity troupe member Perri Kiely to deliver online dance classes to celebrate the launch of the Galaxy A52 5G smartphone.

Kiely will be giving step-by-step tutorials on how to master dance trends seen on TikTok including, the Woah, the Cosby Walk and the Swagg Bouncee so viewers can sharpen up their dance moves from home and feel more confident.

The "Samsung awesome upskills dance tutorial" will be hosted on the Samsung KX Hub from 4 May and has been shot and streamed on the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G.

The project, delivered by Ketchum UK, is supported by research commissioned by Samsung UK that found 15% of respondents had taken up dancing as a new hobby in lockdown. A fifth (22%) said they had been mastering a dance trend from TikTok and 65% stated that dancing has lifted their mood.

Sharon Hegarty, marketing director at Samsung UK & Ireland, said: "More time at home over the last 12 months has given us a unique opportunity to try things we normally wouldn't. I know I've had a lot of fun learning the latest dance trends with my kids at home during lockdown.

"With the UK opening up, we want to give people the confidence to create the best moves and content both at home and in real life when it's safe to do so. Using Perri's tips and our amazing Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, people can take their new-found love of dance and share it with the world."