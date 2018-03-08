Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung takes over Dubai's Burj Khalifa to promote Galaxy S9

Samsung took over Dubai's Burj Khalifa façade with LED lights and an event featuring a confetti booth to promote its Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones.

Samsung takes over Dubai's Burj Khalifa to promote Galaxy S9

The company became the first tech brand to be represented on the building in an LED display.

There was also a chance for consumers to experience the different features of the phones. The activation included making personalised augmented reality emojis, testing out the low-light function of the phone’s camera in a mirrored room and make use of the "super slow-mo video" in a confetti booth.

The experience was part of the brand’s "Do what you can’t" campaign.

YH Lee, global chief marketing officer for Samsung Electronics, said: "Staying true to our heritage of relentless innovation, this campaign is another example of how Samsung is continuously pushing the boundaries of what’s possible – just like we do with our products and services.

"Through the spectacular Burj Khalifa ‘Light Up’ show, multi-sensory engagement experiences, and the new Galaxy S9 and S9+, we are tapping in to the way consumers communicate, engage and experience the world today."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now