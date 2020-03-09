Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Samsung throws Ella Eyre gig to launch Galaxy S20+

Event will coincide with midnight release of device.

Samsung: Eyre will perform at King's Cross store
Samsung: Eyre will perform at King's Cross store

Samsung has partnered Amazon for an Ella Eyre gig to launch its Galaxy S20+ device.

The event on 12 March, at the Samsung KX store in London's King's Cross, will see Eyre perform for 30 minutes leading up to the midnight release of the smartphone S20+.

Also at the venue, from 10.30pm visitors can get their hands on and use the new smartphone ahead of its official release. A listening station will allow people to try out Amazon Music using the S20+. There will also be a selfie experience featuring a neon light tunnel.

Samsung’s ongoing in-store experiences, such as its DJ Galaxy station (where guests can learn to create, perform and record bespoke beats with a Samsung smartphone) and AR message tree (where guests can leave augmented-reality messages for others to discover) will be in operation.

A collection station will be available for any pre-orders to be collected at midnight. Visitors will be provided with complimentary drinks while they watch the performance.

Tribe is delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now