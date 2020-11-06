Staff
Samsung's Benjamin Braun to chair Campaign UK Agency of the Year Awards judging

The early-bird deadline for entries is 19 November.

Braun: joined Samsung from Audi in 2016
Benjamin Braun, the chief marketing officer of Samsung Europe, is to be chair of judges for Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards.

The early-bird deadline for entries is 19 November for the prestigious awards, which are judged by marketers from leading brands.

Braun said: “2020 has been devastating for people and business. But I have also seen brilliant agility and amazing creativity from the advertising industry. 

"Adland has always been at the forefront of new realities and I am excited to chair Campaign’s Agency of the Year awards when we will celebrate the tremendous resilience, adaptability and strength of this industry and its people.”

Winners in the previous edition of the awards, revealed in March 2020, included Adam & Eve/DDB for Advertising Agency of the Year, Manning Gottlieb OMD for Media Agency of the Year, Wunderman Thompson for Customer Engagement Agency of the Year, McCann Worldgroup for EMEA Ad Network of the Year and UM for EMEA Media Network of the Year.

Campaign Asia has hosted the Agency of the Year Awards for many years. The UK edition of Campaign ran the awards for the first time in 2019, and the US edition followed suit in 2020.

The local and regional winners went on to a final contest that decided the global Agency of the Year Awards.

The winners of Campaign’s UK Agency of the Year Awards will be announced in early 2021 and will again go forward to the global AOY scheme.

Entries are being accepted both from UK agencies and agencies based within the EMEA region. 

There are four categories for EMEA networks whose winners will also go forward to the global AOY scheme. 

For more information, contact sarah.fournier@haymarket.com

Website: https://www.aoyawardsuk.co.uk/

