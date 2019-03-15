Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

San Miguel to launch bar experience at Somerset House Terrace

Venue will offer five speciality beers, tapas and live music.

San Miguel to launch bar experience at Somerset House Terrace

San Miguel is launching a bar and experience at Somerset House Terrace by Victoria Embankment in London.

The experience will be the UK home of the San Miguel Tap Station, which offers five speciality beers inspired by cities around the world. The bar will also offer tapas-style food that complements the beers, as well as live music. It will open on Friday 29 March.

It was created by Pablo. Fuse is the parternship agency for Somerset House. Initiative is handling media, while Clifford French is the influencer agency.

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing for world beer at Carlsberg UK, said: "We see the partnership as a perfect fit, as Somerset House provides rich experiences to their audience, which is a quality reflected in our brand and accumulated through its journey, since its first brew in Manila in 1890. The Somerset House Terrace with San Miguel is not just a destination, it will become London’s most sought-after terrace bar."

San Miguel will also be the official beer partner of Somerset House. The agreement means San Miguel will be available at Summer Series gigs (sponsored by American Express) and Film4 Summer Screen movie showings.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now