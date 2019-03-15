San Miguel to launch bar experience at Somerset House Terrace

San Miguel is launching a bar and experience at Somerset House Terrace by Victoria Embankment in London.

The experience will be the UK home of the San Miguel Tap Station, which offers five speciality beers inspired by cities around the world. The bar will also offer tapas-style food that complements the beers, as well as live music. It will open on Friday 29 March.

It was created by Pablo. Fuse is the parternship agency for Somerset House. Initiative is handling media, while Clifford French is the influencer agency.

Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing for world beer at Carlsberg UK, said: "We see the partnership as a perfect fit, as Somerset House provides rich experiences to their audience, which is a quality reflected in our brand and accumulated through its journey, since its first brew in Manila in 1890. The Somerset House Terrace with San Miguel is not just a destination, it will become London’s most sought-after terrace bar."

San Miguel will also be the official beer partner of Somerset House. The agreement means San Miguel will be available at Summer Series gigs (sponsored by American Express) and Film4 Summer Screen movie showings.