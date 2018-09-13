Ben Londesbrough
How San Miguel is targeting 'experience seekers'

Attendees of the beer event can find out if they materially or experience rich.

San Miguel, the Spanish lager brand owned by Carlsberg UK, is targeting "experience seekers" in its latest event as it helps consumers find out whether material goods or experiences matter most to them.

It is San Miguel’s third annual instalment in the wider "Rich list" campaign by Pablo that aims to challenge the meaning of wealth.

The "Find your rich" experiment begins and ends at a San Miguel tap station bar imported from Spain and never before seen in the UK. Alongside the standard San Miguel variant, there are five other specialty beers influenced by flavours and ingredients from San Miguel’s world travels – Bilbao, Dorchester, Hong Kong, London and Munich.

Consumers are then invited to explore their sense of smell, taste, hearing and touch in order to find out whether they are materially or experience rich. The information is stored in their RFID wristbands and guests are given their results at the end.

Dharmesh Rana, world beer controller at Carlsberg UK, said: "All the consumer insights showed a generation of people that are really focusing on experience, which is inherently linked in the San Miguel brand. [We are targeting] experience seekers, people with a curiosity for travel and discovery."

