San Miguel's 'Rich list' campaign is back with a social experiment

The activity, created by Pablo, is part of the company’s third annual "Rich list" campaign, which challenges the meaning of wealth.

The work includes a cinema ad, shown at DCM and Pearl and Dean branches, that portrays the "duality of wealth" around the words rich, wealth and happiness.

It begins showing what the words mean in the traditional sense such as lots of money and fast cars. The film then cuts to the words meaning a better life such as enjoying time with friends or holidays by the sea.

The ad was created by Dave Day, and directed by Leila and Damien de Blinkk through Blink Productions.

The brand is ramping up the experiential side of the campaign this year with a social experiment in London, Manchester and Edinburgh in August and September.

The event will take consumers through a number of tests to challenge their preconceptions of wealth. As visitors go through the different stages, the brand will track their responses using RFID technology and then tell them whether they are motivated by experiences or material goods.

San Miguel’s partnership with ESI Media returns as the brand searches for 20 people who have rich lives. The beer brand has also struck a partnership with Hearst Magazine’s Elle, Esquire and Men’s Health.

San Miguel’s media planning and buying is handled by Initiative.

Dharmesh Rana, world beer controller at Carlsberg UK, said: "We’re trying to be different. Beer is a super competitive market place so to cut through we have to think differently. If people like what we talk about and our philosophy we hope they will choose our brand when they’re at the supermarket or in a bar."