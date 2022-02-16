Charlotte Rawlings
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Sandie Dilger replaces Anna Vogt as TBWA\London’s CSO

Sandie Dilger starts the role in March, leaving her position as head of strategy at Ogilvy.

Sandie Dilger: will be responsible for TBWA\London's next phase of disruptive creativity and growth
Sandie Dilger: will be responsible for TBWA\London's next phase of disruptive creativity and growth

TBWA\London has appointed Ogilvy's Sandie Dilger to fill the gap left by former chief strategy officer Anna Vogt, who departed the creative agency in October 2021 to join VMLY&R as CSO.

Dilger, an agency strategist and former Cadbury marketer, will be leaving her role as head of strategy at Ogilvy, where Publicis.Poke’s Jo Arden was appointed above her as chief strategy officer in January.

Starting on 16 March, Dilger will join TBWA\London's leadership team, which comprises chief executive Larissa Vince, chief creative officer Andy Jex and chief operating officer Katie Jackson.

With a focus on the agency’s next phase of "disruptive creativity and growth", Dilger will lead TBWA\London’s strategic output for clients, which include Pladis (McVitie’s and Jaffa Cakes) Nissan and Adidas. She will build on TBWA\London’s creativity while also integrating its capabilities in data, comms planning and social strategy.

Dilger joined Ogilvy in 2017 and led a team of 40 strategists at the agency, working across clients Vodafone, Boots and Sipsmith Gin, among others. She said she prioritises diversity in her approach to creative thinking and takes pride in building integrated strategy teams with a diverse skill set, and channels this through speaking regularly at industry events and judging on various awards panels.

Having spent seven years at Cadbury, including when the brand released its multi-award-winning “Gorilla” ad in 2007 for Dairy Milk, Dilger brings both agency- and client-side experience to her new role.

The success of "Gorilla" inspired Dilger to pursue a career within a creative agency. In 2012, she became VCCP’s senior planner and also spent three years as strategy director at 101 London.

“I am very excited to be part of the TBWA collective and look forward to bringing TBWA’s disruptive DNA to bear on the strategy department, the wider agency and our clients,” Dilger said.

“I’ve found a like-minded gang in Larissa, Andy and Katie, and look forward to working closely with them to develop outstanding creative work.”

Vince said: “Sandie really stood out for us because of her love for the creative work, her talent for creating simplicity from the most thorny of strategic issues, and because she’s the ideal mix of driven and kind. It’s a killer combination.”

Ogilvy said it is looking to replace Dilger, once Arden has settled into her new role.

Fiona Gordon, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, commented on working with Dilger: “The team and I have loved working with Sandie both personally and professionally, her passion for clients and the business shines through," she said. "We can't wait to see what she achieves next.”

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

What you need to know about the CTV viewer

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

How OMD won TV Planning Agency of the Year

Promoted

February 14, 2022
Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Sue Frogley on the rapid evolution of media agencies

Promoted

February 10, 2022
Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Problem shared, problem solved: what’s your digital marketing dilemma?

Promoted

February 09, 2022