Sandie Dilger replaces Anna Vogt as TBWA\London’s CSO

TBWA\London has appointed Ogilvy's Sandie Dilger to fill the gap left by former chief strategy officer Anna Vogt, who departed the creative agency in October 2021 to join VMLY&R as CSO.

Dilger, an agency strategist and former Cadbury marketer, will be leaving her role as head of strategy at Ogilvy, where Publicis.Poke’s Jo Arden was appointed above her as chief strategy officer in January.

Starting on 16 March, Dilger will join TBWA\London's leadership team, which comprises chief executive Larissa Vince, chief creative officer Andy Jex and chief operating officer Katie Jackson.

With a focus on the agency’s next phase of "disruptive creativity and growth", Dilger will lead TBWA\London’s strategic output for clients, which include Pladis (McVitie’s and Jaffa Cakes) Nissan and Adidas. She will build on TBWA\London’s creativity while also integrating its capabilities in data, comms planning and social strategy.

Dilger joined Ogilvy in 2017 and led a team of 40 strategists at the agency, working across clients Vodafone, Boots and Sipsmith Gin, among others. She said she prioritises diversity in her approach to creative thinking and takes pride in building integrated strategy teams with a diverse skill set, and channels this through speaking regularly at industry events and judging on various awards panels.

Having spent seven years at Cadbury, including when the brand released its multi-award-winning “Gorilla” ad in 2007 for Dairy Milk, Dilger brings both agency- and client-side experience to her new role.

The success of "Gorilla" inspired Dilger to pursue a career within a creative agency. In 2012, she became VCCP’s senior planner and also spent three years as strategy director at 101 London.

“I am very excited to be part of the TBWA collective and look forward to bringing TBWA’s disruptive DNA to bear on the strategy department, the wider agency and our clients,” Dilger said.

“I’ve found a like-minded gang in Larissa, Andy and Katie, and look forward to working closely with them to develop outstanding creative work.”

Vince said: “Sandie really stood out for us because of her love for the creative work, her talent for creating simplicity from the most thorny of strategic issues, and because she’s the ideal mix of driven and kind. It’s a killer combination.”

Ogilvy said it is looking to replace Dilger, once Arden has settled into her new role.

Fiona Gordon, chief executive of Ogilvy UK, commented on working with Dilger: “The team and I have loved working with Sandie both personally and professionally, her passion for clients and the business shines through," she said. "We can't wait to see what she achieves next.”