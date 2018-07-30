Santander CMO: Brexit is still a worry, but let's embrace the uncertainty

Staying safe on social media

The appeal of social media is that it gives people a platform to express themselves no matter their profession or background.

But we’ve also seen how it can be misused, particularly by terrorist organisations and by organisations exploiting the platforms to obtain people’s data.

My concern is how Santander can use important platforms like Facebook and Youtube while remaining brand safe. It’s clear progress has already been made, but we’re not there yet.

Mental wellbeing among the public and the workplace

The NSPCC recently said there’s been a sharp rise in children under 11 being referred for mental health treatment. The youngest was three years old.

Meanwhile an Institute of Directors poll of 700 managers found four in 10 had been approached by staff with mental health concerns. That’s up from just over a quarter in 2017.

I think it’s terrific that there’s now a public focus on this but I worry that some businesses aren’t keeping up and providing the right support. However I’m pleased people are becoming more aware of the benefit of meditation and mindfulness. A meditation app was voted app of the year by Apple in 2017, while Santander has an app to help staff manage stress.

GDPR and e-privacy

I imagine this is turning many marketers into insomniacs at the moment. It involves a lot of changes to how we communicate with our customers, and there are still many unknowns.

Our goal is to be close to our customers so we can help them prosper by understanding their needs at a particular time in life, and I worry how we will achieve personalised communications in a post-GDPR world.

Neurodiversity

There isn’t enough neuro-diversity within marketing teams at the moment. You need a rich array of minds working on a problem, as opposed to just one mindset.

I’m also concerned about diversity generally. Many people come to us the traditional way: through university and on to our graduate scheme. I’m looking at accepting more people from internships or apprenticeships, for example, to bring different abilities into my team.

Brexit malaise

I think it’s fair to say there are many people who are kept awake at night due to Brexit. People and businesses are understandably more hesitant and less willing to push forward with ideas. Brexit hasn’t happened yet and will continue for some years, so I hope people become more accepting of the uncertainty and don’t let it stand in their way.

Keith Moor is chief marketing officer at Santander and a member of Campaign’s Power 100