Santander to consolidate media buying across Europe

Carat placed on notice as bank reviews media buying and planning.

Santander: current ad campaign features TV presenters Ant and Dec
Santander has launched a review to consolidate its media buying and planning into a single agency across Europe.

It is the second major bank to review its UK media account in the past week after Campaign revealed Lloyds Banking Group has also begun a pitch process.

Carat has been Santader’s UK media partner since 2008, when it won a pitch against Universal McCann and Arena BLM. The contract with Carat is due to expire at the end of Q1 2022. The Spanish bank also operates in Portugal and Poland in Europe.

Havas Media’s subsidiary Arena handles media for Santander in Spain and Portugal. 

A Santander spokesperson told Campaign: “We have recently begun a process to identify a single media buying partner for Santander across Europe. Having a common partner across our European markets will help us to continue building a global brand, make better use of data and improve our digital capabilities.”

Santander spent €517m on advertising globally in 2020, which was 24.5% down on the €685m it spent on advertising in 2019.

Carat declined to comment on the media review.

