Staff
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

SAP hands global media business to OMG

Group-level custom unit called North Star will carry out media duties.

SAP: worked with PHD since 2015
SAP: worked with PHD since 2015

Omnicom Media Group has been named media agency network of record for global software giant SAP. The remit includes SAP's global paid media planning and buying activities.

OMG's PHD has held SAP's media account since 2015, but in what is termed an "extensive" review, OMD Worldwide chief executive Florian Adamski presented North Star, a customised media unit that will draw talent, tools and technology from the entire OMG network. Supported by OMG's Omni operating system, North Star enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that drive better business outcomes, the agency said.

"We are confident that Omnicom Media Group's strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and diverse, data-led approach will help SAP continue to grow our brand value, modernise our marketing capabilities to deliver innovative experiences most meaningful to our customers and the broader markets we serve," Alicia Tillman, SAP's global chief marketing officer, said in a release.

"Since 2016, we have grown our brand value over $18bn, and this new agency partnership will support our vision of executing in a more innovative, agile, flexible and efficient way for the continued benefit of our customers, stakeholders and for SAP's global ecosystem."

Adamski said SAP is at a "transformative moment" that required "a transformative approach" and added that North Star expands on the foundation built by PHD over the past five years. North Star will be able to provide a connected, cross-agency network that delivers on a global vision while maintaining "local specificity and execution", he said.

The current PHD team will continue to support SAP through the transition period, which should be complete by end of the year.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020
How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

How CoppaFeel! and Facebook empower young people to check their chests

Promoted

July 14, 2020