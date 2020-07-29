SAP hands global media business to OMG

Omnicom Media Group has been named media agency network of record for global software giant SAP. The remit includes SAP's global paid media planning and buying activities.

OMG's PHD has held SAP's media account since 2015, but in what is termed an "extensive" review, OMD Worldwide chief executive Florian Adamski presented North Star, a customised media unit that will draw talent, tools and technology from the entire OMG network. Supported by OMG's Omni operating system, North Star enables innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that drive better business outcomes, the agency said.

"We are confident that Omnicom Media Group's strategic capabilities, best-in-class tools and diverse, data-led approach will help SAP continue to grow our brand value, modernise our marketing capabilities to deliver innovative experiences most meaningful to our customers and the broader markets we serve," Alicia Tillman, SAP's global chief marketing officer, said in a release.

"Since 2016, we have grown our brand value over $18bn, and this new agency partnership will support our vision of executing in a more innovative, agile, flexible and efficient way for the continued benefit of our customers, stakeholders and for SAP's global ecosystem."

Adamski said SAP is at a "transformative moment" that required "a transformative approach" and added that North Star expands on the foundation built by PHD over the past five years. North Star will be able to provide a connected, cross-agency network that delivers on a global vision while maintaining "local specificity and execution", he said.

The current PHD team will continue to support SAP through the transition period, which should be complete by end of the year.

A version of this story first appeared on Campaign Asia-Pacific