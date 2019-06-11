Sarah Baumann to join VaynerMedia

Sarah Baumann, former deputy chief executive of Leo Burnett London, is joining VaynerMedia as managing director of its London office.

Reporting to Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of VaynerX and chief executive of VaynerMedia, Baumann will oversee client relations and business operations for the agency. She begins her new role on 17 June.

Most recently, Baumann has been working as director of marketing for the People’s Vote campaign, where she set up and led the in-house marketing and social media team.

Baumann worked at Leo Burnett for 16 years and left the agency last year.

Vaynerchuk said: "After opening three years ago, our London office has established itself in the UK marketplace as an agency that drives business results for our clients through attention, culture and empathy.

"We are now looking to expand that offering. With Sarah’s rich background in the advertising industry and her passion for developing talent, she is the right person to take the agency to the next level. I am thrilled she’s joining the VaynerMedia team."