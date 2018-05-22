Kim Benjamin
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Sassy Cidre to open floral-inspired pop-up

French premium cider brand Sassy Cidre is staging a pop-up at the St Pancras Renaissance hotel in London.

Sassy Cidre to open floral-inspired pop-up

The brand is inviting Londoners to sample a world of handcrafted cider, with a bar complete with a floral installation.

Sassy Cidre will be partnering with three different alcohol brands every month to create innovative cocktails at the pop-up. June sees them pair with Suze & Lillet (Pernod Ricard), followed by St Germain in July and Belvedere in August, creating floral-inspired cocktails. 

The pop-up will also host live performances from budding French artists, as well as masterclasses in flower arranging, cocktail making and yoga and will be open from June until August. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now