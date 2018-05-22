Sassy Cidre to open floral-inspired pop-up

The brand is inviting Londoners to sample a world of handcrafted cider, with a bar complete with a floral installation.

Sassy Cidre will be partnering with three different alcohol brands every month to create innovative cocktails at the pop-up. June sees them pair with Suze & Lillet (Pernod Ricard), followed by St Germain in July and Belvedere in August, creating floral-inspired cocktails.

The pop-up will also host live performances from budding French artists, as well as masterclasses in flower arranging, cocktail making and yoga and will be open from June until August.