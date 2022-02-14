'Sassy, kind, brave': industry leaders pay tribute to Angela Glover

Friends and colleagues of Angela Glover have paid tribute to the former advertising producer, who lost her life at the age of 50 in the Tonga tsunami on 15 January.

Creative chiefs including Uncommon Creative Studio's Nils Leonard, David Kolbusz at Droga5 London, and Havas London's Vicki McGuire are among the figures who have shared fond memories of Glover.

Before moving to Tonga and founding the Tonga Animal Welfare Society, Glover worked as a senior TV producer in London agencies, most recently at Grey London.

The Brighton-born producer also worked at Mother and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

Here, many of those who worked with Glover remember her contribution to advertising:

Donna Head, executive producer, Tag Collective Arts

I first met Ange in 1999. I worked at WCRS. She worked at The Business. It was an instant and soon to become long-lasting friendship. We worked together at Mother, she then later became my client.

For as long as I can remember she was passionate about animal welfare. On a Mother ski trip in January 2006 whilst everyone else was getting stuck into the shots and aprés ski, Ange was more concerned about a whale that had got stuck in the River Thames back home.

Ange was energetic, smart, funny, positive, happy, loyal and the greatest friend you could wish for. So rare to find a person that everyone adored. Ange was quite simply that person. Respected, loved and someone you wanted to spend time with.

She left our industry at the height of her career, relocating to the other side of the world to embrace a new life in Tonga, which most of us were in awe of. Totally fearless, following her dreams with the love of her life. Huge respect for that.

Taken far too soon, so many memories to cherish.

Robert Saville, partner, Mother London

Ange joined Mother in the early days of our family and quickly became the big sister that everyone turned to when they needed a hug. Yes, she was a brilliant producer and was in the centre of most of the good work we did at that time but, more importantly, she was also this limitless source of love that made everyone feel like someone was looking out for them. She had your back and woe betide anyone who tried to mess with her brood. So many of our best pieces of work had Ange’s stamp on them. She was always looking to make the impossible possible. Definitely the best example of this was on Boots' "Here come the girls" Christmas, where, along with her great friends Peter and Susan, they managed to bring fun and fame to an anthem for sisterhood that we still talk about today. Like Ange it was pure joy. And if truth be told, Ange was every woman in that ad. Always the centre of the party and marching her love and that beautiful smile into every room she entered. We will all miss our big sister Ange.

Nils Leonard, founder, Uncommon Creative Studio

Ange was beautiful. Electric. Completely unafraid to live her life.

When we worked together, Ange produced a shoot in New Zealand for a key new client. I didn’t go, even though I’d co-authored the work, feeling I was too busy to take the time out. One day while she was over there, she nabbed a chopper and flew everyone up to a glacier. Then sent me a vid on my phone. Bright blue light and amidst a beautiful icy wind she yelled something like, "YOU SHOULD HAVE FUCKING COME LEONARD". I won’t lie. I watched it with venom on my tongue. Nothing has a taste like the truth. She was right. I should have fucking gone. We all should.

We will all have moments like this. Seemingly small moments, but really the choice between life and death in life. This is where Ange lives now for me. I will remember her every day.

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer, Droga 5 London

Angela was special for many reasons. Apart from the fact that she was an awful lot of fun to be around with a great sense of humour, she was preternaturally kind. She was a hyper-empath who always afforded people the benefit of the doubt and wore others' pain like her own hair shirt. Only someone that caring could dedicate themselves so whole-heartedly to starting a dog rescue charity and give her life trying to rescue them when she feared for their safety. But Angela gave. That was her default state.

It's what made her great at her job. That's where I met Angela. At work. She was a producer and I was a creative, desperate to impress. I always felt like I was in good hands when she was on a project. No matter how unwieldy or challenging the production, she made calamity seem like foreign concept.

It was this tenacity that led her to live the dream we all dream. Divesting yourself of material possessions, moving to paradise, and starting again with a simpler life. It's an impulse shared by many – to chuck it all in – frequently entertained as a fleeting thought, thunk whilst staring out the window, mid-meeting. But instead of escaping the grind, heading to a tropical island, and checking out, she became an even more vital force, enriching the community she inhabited and so desperately cared about.

If you knew her, you will miss her, because there was no-one like her.

Blake Powell, global head of film, Stink

Anyone that knew Ange knew what a beautiful human she was. We met on a production way back. She was a great producer but it was quickly clear she was much happier working on the low-budget, animal charity briefs rather than any well-paid corporate work. She flourished working in that area, so everyone was thrilled when she followed her heart and set up a dog sanctuary in Tongo. She may have left this world way too soon but she died for what she lived for, putting others first. A true angel.

Peter Roberston and Susan Hosking, international executive creative directors, Mother London

Mother attracts the best of the best. The best in their field, but also those with the kindest (and funniest) personalities. Ange embodied all of these. She was behind some of Mother’s greatest work, but also behind some of Mother’s greatest fun times. (She once made a direct flight to Cannes last 27 hours – taking us via three airports, a president’s suite and up a few down escalators!) But Ange was more than this to us. She was one of our best friends and we’re devastated she’s gone

Vicki McGuire, chief creative officer, Havas London

Jesus, where do I start.

Crazy, kind, sassy, smart.

Unafraid of life.

Heart of a lion and a mane to match

You lived your values and lived them large.

Loyal friend.

Good girl, bad influence.

Confidante.

Conspirator.

Catalyst of many a lost weekend.

Champion of creativity, protector of the underdog.

Radiator.

Flame.

Mentor.

Mensch.

And a bloody good laugh.

Of course you went back for your dogs.

Rest in power you beautiful, batshit crazy soul.

Gary Szabo, chief creative officer, Tag Collective Arts

The first time I worked with Ange was around 2000 when I graded the "Orange Wednesdays" campaign, which she produced for Mother. Her first words were: “I’ve booked this with you because somebody said you were funny.” This of course made me nervous straight away, especially as it was such a high-profile campaign with a brilliant creative team on it. At the end of the session, after everyone left I asked how she thought the session went. She said the creatives were very happy but she thought I’d be funnier.

We then went to the Coffee House to see if lager made me funnier or her less fussy. Thankfully both happened and we started a friendship based on humour, sarcasm and alcohol but mostly underpinned by Ange’s absolutely fearless personality.

Francine Linsey, former chief production officer, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

We were looking for a producer and Zoe Bell suggested Ange.

She walked into my office and I knew immediately that I was going to hire her. She had an amazing energy. We spent a couple of hours chatting, and at the end I felt as though I’d known her all my life – after one meeting.

We talked about the things that we both felt are important in life. She was someone who wanted to make a difference in our world, which she ended-up doing. I knew from the start that she was on a journey, but I also knew that we’d benefit hugely from knowing her.

The first project she did at AMV was for Plan International, a charity helping educate street girls. She was so pleased to be doing that job. She was always smiling. Kind, selfless, always putting other people first – which is very unusual in advertising. People loved working with her across everything that she did.

I used to call her "The Wild Soul".

She got out of the rat race by following her heart, following her dreams, pursuing her true purpose. She met James, her soul mate. They moved to Tonga and founded the Tonga Animal Welfare Society. Ange was passionate about taking care of her four-legged friends, but she was also a gift for the Tongian community who clearly loved both Ange and James.

She had the biggest heart. A gentle soul who defined love and compassion. Ange you are such an inspiration to us all – you will always be in our hearts.

Sophie Delaney, director

When Ange came to AMV I was her PA for just over a year. The speed at which we clicked and bonded was crazy, she just made it easy to love her. We joked all the time about being like Pearl and Daisy Lowe, her red hair, rock and roll attitude and me desperately wanting to be anything close to as cool as Daisy. She had a maternal side to her that I don’t think everyone got to experience, I was lucky.

We went off to the slums in Manila for Plan International, it was scary at times and utterly heartbreaking at others. Ange was in her element, kids and animals in need everywhere, and she gave as much love and attention to them all as she could. Ange may not have taught me the intricacies of doing a budget or how to deal with a complex insurance claim but she did teach me how to see the world through kinder eyes, and how to stay calm in the face of flying into a cyclone, which I think are much more important life lessons. I wish we’d had the opportunity to work together for longer, because I know there would have been so many more adventures ahead, I just feel lucky to have shared a couple with her.

Charlotte Adorjan, former creative director, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Ange and her huge energy swept through AMV 10 years ago. She came to produce a campaign for Plan International, the charity helping to transform the lives of underprivileged girls through education. It was the perfect job for her; stretching out a tiny budget, hopping on planes to far-flung places, doing work that helped those less fortunate. When filming ended, she continued to help one of the young Filipino girls she’d met on the street with medical costs and food. Scrolling back over her posts from that time, she says the people (and stray animals) had "touched my heart and changed my life" – a little precursor to her life in Tonga, perhaps? A few weeks later she revealed the government had pledged to provide the young girl in our film and her family with a house to live in rent free, monthly medical check ups and school. Ange helped make that happen. So many people talk about wanting to do more. Ange quietly got on and did it. She didn’t give a shit about any of the bollocks that often comes with our industry. Why waste your energy on all that when you can put it where it’s needed? And boy did she have lots. Rest easy, Ange. If that's at all possible for a whirlwind like you. Char x

Ewan MacLeod, founder and executive producer, Ewanme

I first met Ange on my first day at college in Southampton. She was the first person I met with a “hello mate” and a big grin. That was 1990, we were 19 and have been best friends ever since.

It was good fortune that we went into advertising together, Ange, my agency producer "client" and me in post. Despite our close friendship, she was always professional in work, friendly to everyone and won the respect from all who had the good fortune to work with her. As expected, she rose rapidly through the ranks, with an exceptional eye for detail and a great communicator with the unique ability to treat everyone equally. They were good days. With Ange’s friendship you got the full package – the fun but also the support. She was always there for me and me for her. She was a beautiful person and a great friend – and I will miss her more than words can say.

Dan Dickenson, managing partner, Curate Films

OK, I think this sums Ange up. I remember Ange as having no strings attached, she lived for the day, even though sometimes she did things in an arse-about-face way. An email I found from her dated 27 May 2009, a Wednesday:

"Hello!

I may go to Amsterdam this weekend for an impulsive weekend away and getting smashed!

I’ve got dinner booked at the supper club on Saturday. But where’s good to stay?

HELP!!!”

That was Ange, book the restaurant, then find somewhere to stay, and we love everything about that.

Damon Collins, founder, Joint

Sensitive, devilish, beautiful, brave, loving... The list of adjectives needed to describe Ange is as diverse as it is long.

And all those qualities made working with her a dream.

Her gentle power was incredibly effective. No-one ever noticed how firmly she was driving things in precisely the direction she wanted them to go. It was a real art. And made working with her effortless.

That strength shone through in her decision to do what most of us will never have the courage to do: follow her dream and live life on her rules.

For all those who loved her, that is the one consolation at this dark, dark time.

A celebration of Angela Glover's life is taking place at 11am on Friday 18 February at Shoreditch Town Hall, 380 Old Street EC1V 9LT. An after party will be held next door to the Town Hall at The Bike Shed Motorcycle Club, 384 Old Street, from 12:30pm. Family request no flowers but a donation to her GoFundMe page is most welcome. Please RSVP to donna@tagww.com