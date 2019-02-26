Gurjit Degun
Save the Children to consolidate media agencies

Charity is working with AAR.

Save the Children: spot for annual Christmas Jumper Day
Save the Children is consolidating its UK media planning and buying requirements into one agency.

The charity currently works with four shops, including John Ayling & Associates. It is not known if JAA is repitching.

Save the Children has enlisted the help of AAR for the process and agencies interested in the business have been asked to submit RFIs this week.

In November last year, Adam & Eve/DDB created a humourous ad around the charity’s annual Christmas Jumper Day.

Save the Children did not respond to Campaign’s requests for comment.

