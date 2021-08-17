Now say it again: Rekorderlig bids to make its name unforgettable

It might not be as well known as its compatriot Kopparberg, but Swedish cider Rekorderlig wants its polysyllabic name to be unforgettable.

The brand, owned in the UK by Molson Coors, is launching its first TV campaign in four years – and the first work for TV created by Havas London, which won the account back in 2017 from Saatchi & Saatchi.

The spot, “On people’s lips”, alternates shots of the drink being poured and people having fun in the sun with close-ups of various lips pronouncing the name broken down into easy to navigate units: “Rek-order-lig”.

Created by Luke Williamson, the ad was directed by Harriet MacSween through Havas’ production business Havas Studios. The TV ad is supported by paid social, YouTube, video-on-demand and out-of-home activity and targets 20- to 34-year-olds in city centres.

Rebecca Mutty, Rekorderlig brand manager, said: “Rekorderlig was born to embody the beautiful spirit of Sweden – a laid-back yet positive, contemporary and stylish nation known for beautiful simplicity and making the most of the sun all year round.

“We’re proud to say our ciders are still made in Sweden using the water from a nearby stream, to bring that beautifully refreshing spirit we were made to embody to our drinkers in every bottle of Rekorderlig all over the world. This campaign is our first masterbrand campaign in over four years and aims to bring the fun, engaging and beautifully Swedish spirit of Rekorderlig to life and get the name Rekorderlig back on people’s lips this summer.”

After winning the business in June 2017, Havas created digital campaign "Welcome to Rekorder-land" in 2018 and developed a related activation on London’s South Bank the following summer.

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, said: “This is Rekorderlig confidently putting its name on the nation’s lips. It’s a shamelessly energetic, fun ad, centred around saying a word that has no familiarity in UK pronunciation and delivered with the unique charm of our Swedish friends.”