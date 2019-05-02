SBTV's Jamal Edwards on building a more diverse industry through mentoring

Creative Mentor Network, set up in 2014 by Isabel Farchy, aims to address the fact that talented young people from low-income backgrounds aren't able to access the creative industry opportunities they deserve.

Jamal Edwards, founder of urban music platform and YouTube channel SBTV and Creative Mentor Network ambassador, recently returned to his alma mater, West London College, to encourage students to get involved in the programme and to share his personal journey.

"There’s jobs to be taken, but people might not necessarily know how to get into those jobs. When I was going to college, I would have loved something like the CMN," Edwards said. "They got in touch and I thought: ‘Wow, this is a great opportunity!' And if I can give back to another young person, why not?"

Through its programme, the CMN offers career guidance for students as well as training and development for mentors and access to a diverse pool of talent for creative businesses.

The programme has already proven its impact, with more than 72% of the CMN alumni now working or in paid placement at organisations including the BBC, Havas, CNBC and The Guardian.