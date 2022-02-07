Charlotte Rawlings
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine life with 'mind reader' Alexa in Super Bowl ad

The couple soon realise the Amazon device is clever enough as it is.

Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost marvel at Alexa’s capabilities when they ask the device to assemble their living room for the big game with the simple command: “Alexa, it’s game day.”

“Wow… it’s like she can read your mind,” Johansson says, as Amazon’s little helper sets the perfect ambience for any self-respecting sports spectator, with the lights dimming and wine chilling.

Created by Amazon and UK ad agency Lucky Generals, and directed by Wayne McClammy, “Mind reader” explores the possibility of exactly that.

Johansson and Jost visualise a world in which Alexa can read people’s minds and how this phenomenon may not be quite so phenomenal considering the mishaps that could unfold.

From inadvertently telling your partner they have morning breath, to outing a dinner party host’s lack of culinary skills to their guests, the ad highlights how a mind-reading Alexa might be a step too far given the device’s already high functionality.

The spot is live from today (7 February) and will air first during Super Bowl LVI, which takes place on 13 February.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Win £500: Take part in Major Players’ Salary Survey 2022

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago
How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

How to survive the world of work without losing your mind

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
Beyond the podcast: how a broader creative network delivers reach and engagement

Beyond the podcast: how a broader creative network delivers reach and engagement

Promoted

February 04, 2022
The switch: how customers become brand ambassadors

The switch: how customers become brand ambassadors

Promoted

February 04, 2022