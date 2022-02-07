Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost imagine life with 'mind reader' Alexa in Super Bowl ad

Actress Scarlett Johansson and comedian Colin Jost marvel at Alexa’s capabilities when they ask the device to assemble their living room for the big game with the simple command: “Alexa, it’s game day.”

“Wow… it’s like she can read your mind,” Johansson says, as Amazon’s little helper sets the perfect ambience for any self-respecting sports spectator, with the lights dimming and wine chilling.

Created by Amazon and UK ad agency Lucky Generals, and directed by Wayne McClammy, “Mind reader” explores the possibility of exactly that.

Johansson and Jost visualise a world in which Alexa can read people’s minds and how this phenomenon may not be quite so phenomenal considering the mishaps that could unfold.

From inadvertently telling your partner they have morning breath, to outing a dinner party host’s lack of culinary skills to their guests, the ad highlights how a mind-reading Alexa might be a step too far given the device’s already high functionality.

The spot is live from today (7 February) and will air first during Super Bowl LVI, which takes place on 13 February.