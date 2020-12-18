Scarves, stuffing and digital fires: the top five agency Christmas cards 2020

5. Goodstuff

Everyone knows the unsung hero of Christmas dinner is the stuffing.

That’s why Goodstuff’s Christmas card this year is a straight-up bag of stuffing, which giftees can put to good use on the big day.

The card comes with a series of recipe tutorials – including sandwiches, mac ‘n’ cheese and a stuffing kiev – which can be accessed via the agency’s Instagram page.

4. AKQA

AKQA’s “Bondfire” app allows festive enthusiasts to combine their phones to create one huge digital crackling fire.

The app also encourages people to put their phones down and have some actual conversation around the dinner table (after all, it's not Christmas until somebody cries).

“Bondfire” is available on Android and iOS.

3. Joint

Joint enlisted paper artist Samantha Quinn to create “NHS angels”, which function as a pretty stellar tree topper

Each festive angel tree topper can be made at home via the campaign’s website, which is also accepting donations on behalf of Our Frontline – a charity that provides mental health and bereavement support to NHS workers.

2. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson teamed up with Hands On London to create cosy-looking Christmas wrapping paper (created pro bono by the agency), as part of the homeless charity’s “The good gift wrap” campaign.

All money from the wrapping paper goes directly to ensuring warm coats delivered to people sleeping rough in The Big Smoke, and people can also donate to the charity via the charity’s Just Giving page.

1. Great State

Great State is gearing up for winter with “The great Christmas wrap up”.

Ending the year on an optimistic note, custom scarves were woven in order to reflect positive statistics from an otherwise dreadful year.

Stats featured include an increase in UK-based volunteers and growth in pet adoption.

The rest of this year’s agency Christmas cards can be viewed here.